Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Find out why the actress wants Sara Ali Khan to check others’ phones

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the multi-talented actresses who enjoys a huge fan following and slays at whatever she takes up, be it modeling, singing, acting, or hosting. The actress has been making headlines post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 owing to her professional life. Shehnaaz is riding high on success, and there is no doubt about it. Along with acting, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. In the latest episode of the show, actor Sara Ali Khan graced the show to chat with the actress about her upcoming mystery-thriller film Gaslight and had a good time on the show.

Shehnaaz shares why ‘checking’ is important

Sara and Shehnaaz had the best time together which is evident from the show. The two are a lot alike which they admitted repeatedly and their conversation flowed naturally. During the show, Shehnaaz says that it is important to keep checking or else many things slip away from our hands. A confused Sara does not understand the meaning and Shehnaaz replies that she is very smart, so she should figure this out herself.

Then Shehnaaz goes on to say, “Mein aapko indirectly bataati hu, life mein hamesha checking karte rehna.” Sara replies, “Kisika bank balance check karlo, kharap ho toh hata do.” Shehnaaz disagrees and says, “nahi, bank balance nahi, phone check karna.” Sara nods to this and says, “That’s true.” The crew rolls into laughter. Then Shehnaaz clarifies why this is important. She says, “Kyunki hum aapna emotion invest karte rahe puri umar, phir pata chala..” The crew finishes the sentence as they prompt from the background, “Kisi aur ke ho gayi.” Shehnaaz also says that is Sara doesn't follow her advice, then she will be the biggest fool.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan’s recent release Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey released a few days back. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

