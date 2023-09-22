Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Here’s why actress believes Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav can't be an actor

Shehnaaz Gill, the charismatic actress who has been captivating audiences with her talent as an actress and host enjoys an immense fan following. On her popular chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, she recently had a candid conversation with Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. During their chat, the two stars explored various aspects of Elvish's career, including his recent foray into romantic song videos and how he wants to establish himself in the coming years.

One of the highlights of their conversation was Shehnaaz Gill's playful and insightful discussion with Elvish about his experience shooting for a romantic song, which had been released recently. With her trademark charm, Shehnaaz asked Elvish, "Mazaa aaya romance karke? (Did you enjoy doing romance?)." Elvish Yadav, with a hint of humor, chuckled and raised an eyebrow before responding, "Mazaa nahi aaya, ye galat cheez thodii na kare hain (I didn't enjoy it; I didn't do anything wrong)." Elvish's manager, seated behind him, chimed in, "Pehli baar kiya hain" (It's his first time doing it). Shehnaaz added, "Pehli baar se hi to shuru hota hain na, jayse pehli bar kii... (It starts from the first time itself, just like the first time...)" Elvish continued, "Par mera scale wahi hain, matlab jayesa hota hain na, kitna agey jaa sakte ho, mera wahi haat faat pakadna, kamar pakadna, utna hi, ussey agey nahi (But my scale remains the same, as far as it goes, I am comfortable holding hands, waist, that's it, not beyond that)."

Here's a snippet of their conversation:

Shehnaaz probed further, asking Elvish if he had enjoyed the experience despite his initial hesitation. She expressed that the makers might make him explore more facets of romantic acting as he progresses in his career. However, Elvish interjected, firmly stating that he wouldn't do more than what he had already done in his previous video. This exchange prompted Shehnaaz to provide her insights on what it takes to be an actor in the truest sense. She pointed out that actors often need to make sacrifices and perform according to the script's requirements, even if it means portraying aspects of their personal lives differently. "Haan, toh aap actor nahi ban sakte iska matlab kyunki actor ko sacrifice karna hain. Jayese aap personal life aap dikha rahe ho na (because of vlogging), actor ko acting karke jo uusko professionally milta hain, usko wo karna padhta hain according to script, jo script mang rahi hain," concluded Shehnaaz.

