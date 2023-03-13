Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Kapil Sharma REACTS as the actress says she is ‘smarter than dolphins’

Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been enjoying popularity since its launch in November last year. The show, which streams on her YouTube channel has welcomed several Bollywood actors and prominent personalities of the entertainment world. Mostly, actors grace the show to promote their films and Shehnaaz hosts a fun interaction with them. The first episode went live in November last year and we saw none other than Rajkumar Rao. Recently, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma came to promote his upcoming film Zwigato.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz dopped a few snaps with Kapil Sharma that confirmed the actor’s presence on the show. Today, she shared the first promo with the fans, where she is seen interacting with Kapil. Shehnaaz says, “Nakal k liye bhi dimaag chahiye, jo sabke paas nahi hota hai. Mera dolphin se bhi zyada.” To this, a confused Kapil replies, “Dolphin ka zyada hota hai?” Then Shehnaaz shares that in the animal kingdom, dolphins are the smartest, and says, “Toh mera dimaag usse bhi zyada.” This amuses Kapil as he says, “waah” and breaks into laughter with the actress.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz wrote, “@kapilsharma tussi wadiya ho! Yeh toh sirf trailer hai, watch full episode tomorrow on my YouTube channel. #ZwigatoOn17thMarch”

Watch the promo here:

Reaction of fans

It is evident from the comment section that fans are excited to catch the two having fun in the upcoming episode. One user wrote, “Both favourites!!” While another fan commented, “Very funny episode hone wala hai.” Some comments are also aimed at the lovely Shehnaaz. “Hahaha, cute bhi ho tum dolphin se bhi jyada,” wrote a fan.

About Zwigato

Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato will see Kapil Sharma playing the role of a delivery agent named Manas while Shahana Goswami is essaying the role of his wife Pratima. The story revolves around a food delivery agent who struggles to earn a living for his family after losing his job during the pandemic. The film will release on 17th March 2023.

