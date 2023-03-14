Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Kapil Sharma reveals why he flirts with actresses who grace his show; Watch

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is busy promoting his upcoming film Zwigato, and he recently graced Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill launched a chat show a while ago, and within months, it became quite famous. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. Recently, popular YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam also graced Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Now, as Kapil Sharma graced Shehnaaz's show the two Punjabis indeed had a fun conversation.

Kapil Sharma reveals why he flirts with actresses:

While talking to Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill told the comedian-actor that she commented on his upcoming film Zwigato's trailer, shared by him on his Instagram handle. Shehnaaz told Kapil that she would have directly called him as she has his contact number, but she did not do it as she thought Kapil must be with his wife or girlfriend. Hearing this statement, Kapil gets surprised and says, "What do you mean by girlfriend? If there is a wife then there is no girlfriend."

Shehnaaz then takes a dig at Kapil and says, "You flirt so much with every actress who comes on your show." Kapil replies, "I don't do it by purpose, it is there in the script. I stopped doing it after I got married and when I became a father I stopped it completely and only spoke about films and other things. But then the channel mailed me that you are missing the main entertainment factor. That is the reason I flirt with them." Later, Shehnaaz says, "I want to clear Kapil Sharma's image on my show." She continues, "Kapil flirts with everyone, but it is scripted. He is talented and thus he portrays it very well."

About Zwigato:

Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato explores the life of a new delivery guy (essayed by Kapil Sharma) and the world of the gig economy. Actress Shahana Goswami essays the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in this film. The story is set in Bhubaneswar and the movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato was also released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. The film received wide recognition, and Kapil's acting chops were applauded by the audiences. Zwigato will release on 17th March.

About Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

