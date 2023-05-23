Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recreates 'permission lena chahiye' scene with the actress

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen as a guest in the most recent episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. He appeared to promote his film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The talk show was launched a few months ago and it became famous within a short span of time. Several Bollywood actors have been seen gracing the show in the last few months; Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty to name a few.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz recreate 'permission lena chahiye' scene

In Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin was seen sitting near a lake along with Huma Qureshi. The actress tells him to take her permission before holding her hands. This became one of the most iconic scenes of Bollywood. In the chat show, Shehnaaz tells Nawazuddin that she wants to do a scene where people should not clap after watching it, but rather stare in awe at her with their mouths open. The background crew prompt her to recreate the 'iconic scene' with Nawazuddin, and then the actors recreate the scene in front of the camera. Shehnaaz then hugs the actor and thanks him.

Shehnaaz also shared how she always wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to grace the show as she could get a lot of good advice from him. She also tells the actor that if she gets the chance to feature in any movie alongside Nawazuddin, then everyone would praise her and her career would be set. Nawazuddin gives a witty reply as he says, "Toh usme mera kya fayda? (So, how will that benefit me?)"

About Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released on May 12, 2023. The film also stars Neha Sharma. The comedy-drama is directed by Kishan Nandy and backed by Naeem Siddiqui and Kiran Shroff. Sanjay Mishra and Zarina Wahab are also part of the cast of the movie.

