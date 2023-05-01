Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Radhika Apte on 'not being shy' for doing bold scene: Our body is an instrument

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill launched a few months ago, and within a short span of time, it became quite famous. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty among others. Now in a recent episode of the show, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte was seen as a guest on Shehnaaz Gil's chat show and had graced the show to promote her film Mrs. Undercover.

Radhika Apte talks about 'not being shy' while doing bold scenes:

Radhika Apte and Shehnaaz Gill had a fun chat about the industry and the former's choice of films. During their conversation, Shehnaaz praised Radhika for performing bold scenes gracefully and asked her how she does it. Replying to Shehnaaz's question, Radhika said, "I don't think there is anything to be ashamed of about our own bodies. I think it's a very ugly thing that society has put on us that we are so ashamed of our own bodies. There is no need to be ashamed of it. We come into this world with one body, and our body is our instrument. We should respect it, and I'm not ashamed of anything."

Radhika on what her parents think:

Further, Radhika also revealed what her parents think about her doing bold scenes. She added, "My parents are doctors. They work with human bodies all the time. I don't even consider this as bold either. I think people who think our bodies should be kept reserved such people are very regressive. I feel very liberated to be able to express myself using my body, whether it's clothed or not clothed, doesn't matter. My parents have supported me all the time. Never have they once questioned my work. They always praise my work. And that is the reason I never feel that I should change anything in my body. I love myself. I love my body."

Speaking about Radhika's film, Mrs Undercover is a spy comedy that premiered on April 14th on Zee5. It also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

