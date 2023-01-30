Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Shahid Kapoor graces the show to promote his web series 'Farzi'; See PICS

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the multi-talented actress and one of the most genuine personalities in the industry. The actress has been making headlines post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 owing to her professional life. Shehnaaz is riding high on success, and there is no doubt about it. Along with acting, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films. Now another popular actor is all set to grace Shehnaaz's show.

A few minutes ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode of her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'. In Shehnaaz's Instagram post, we see the actress having a fun time with her special guest Shahid Kapoor . For the unversed, Shahid will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming web series titled 'Farzi'. In this social media post, Shehnaaz is seen decked up in a gorgeous mint blue ethnic co-ord set, whereas Shahid is seen wearing a tie-dyed hoodie and denim jeans. Sharing a glimpse with the actor, in the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, "Next up on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill is Sunny from #Farzi #StayTuned @shahidkapoor."

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here-

About Farzi:

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi's trailer was recently unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. Farzi also marks Shahid and Vijay's digital debuts. Apart from the powerhouses, Shahid and Vijay, the fast-paced series also stars some prominent names from the industry such as Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by the popular filmmaker duo Raj and DK, this dark comedy thriller is slated to be released on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.