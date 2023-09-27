Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Shilpa Shetty reveals why fans taking photos without permission bothers her

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. The actress who took the television and showbiz industry by storm is currently making waves in the entertainment industry with her acting talent. The lovely actress enjoys immense popularity owing to her charming personality, acting talent, and humble attitude. Her fans who call themselves #Shehnaazians shower her with love and support. Recently, her chat show invited Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty for a fun-filled interaction. Among many things, the actresses talked about how fans taking photos without their permission bothers them.

Shilpa Shetty on fans taking photos without permission

The actresses talked about the love they receive from their fans and how grateful they are. Shehnaaz Gill shared an incident when she had to take a fan to the washroom to take a selfie with her. They also talked about how fans often take their photos without permission. Shilpa Shetty shared that in her early days, she used to carry photos with her to distribute autographed photos among fans. "That was another time in the 90s," recalled Shilpa Shetty. Further, she added, "Abhi kya hain, wo log puche bina photo le lete hain, kabhi kabhi kuch khaa rahe ho set pe, toh photos ayese (makes funny faces while pretending to eat) ayese daal dete hain facebook mein aur pata nahi kaha kaha. ( These days, they take photos without asking. Sometimes you are eating, and they take weird photos and upload them on social media)." Shehnaaz quipped in, "Aur phir trolling shuru ho jaate hain, ye dekho natural beauty. (Then they start trolling...See, this is natural beauty)...laughs out loud"

Catch a glimpse of the conversation between Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty here:

"Matlab there is no off day, aur wo mujhe kabhi kabhi bura lagta hain. (There is no off day and that bothers me sometimes) But, it's okay," expressed the Bollywood actress. Shehnaaz continued, "Aur logon ko lagta hain, heroines perfect hoti hain, bilkul perfect hamesha. (People think actresses are always perfect)."

About Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

For the unversed, the episode with Shilpa Shetty was the last of the first season of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. This season saw many big Bollywood stars gracing the show including Suniel Shetty, Rajkumar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

ALSO READ: ‘Thank you for all the love…’: Kapil Sharma grateful to Dubai fans