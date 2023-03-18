Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Suniel Shetty graces the show to promote upcoming web series Hunter

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the multi-talented actress and one of the most genuine personalities in the industry. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and slays at whatever the actor takes up, be it modeling, singing, acting, or hosting. The actress has been making headlines post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 owing to her professional life. Shehnaaz is riding high on success, and there is no doubt about it. Along with acting, Shehnaaz also turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films. Now another popular actor is all set to grace Shehnaaz's show.

Suniel Shetty to grace Shehnaaz’s show

Suniel Shetty will be seen in the upcoming action-drama series Hunter which will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV. Shetty will be seen playing the role of a tough cop ACP Vikram and the trailer which was released last Tuesday looked promising. The actor will be on Shehnaaz’s chat show to promote the series. In the photos shared by Shehnaaz on her Instagram account, the actor can be seen looking dapper in all white. Uploading the photo, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “With the forever young and energetic @suniel.shetty Anna! Thank you for gracing my humble show. Forever grateful.”

Take a look at the post here:

Fans are surprised to see Suniel Shetty

It is evident from the comment thread that fans are excited about the episode. Seeing stars like Suniel Shetty gracing the show, many fans commented on how successful the show has become. It has taken everyone by surprise. One user wrote, “Yes #ShehnaazGill is the new face of Bollywood now! More success her way.” Another commented, “Dear Haters Feel free to cry coz the show is successful #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill” While one fan wrote, “This Girl Deserve WHOLE World Success happiness. She is Ruling Everywhere.”

