Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Vicky Kaushal reveals why he chose acting as a career after engineering; Watch

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill's newly launched chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of the town lately. Top-notch celebrities are gracing her show to promote their film, and their fun-filled interaction with the actress is truly unmissable. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a picture with Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram handle and revealed that the actor will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera.' Today, December 11 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' episode with Vicky Kaushal is out on Shehnaaz's Youtube channel.

Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill's episode with Vicky Kaushal is a fun-filled interaction between Shehnaaz and Vicky. Vicky also shared a few anecdotes of his life before the actor became a star in the industry. While talking to Shehnaaz Gill, Vicky Kaushal revealed what made him choose acting as a career after pursuing engineering. Shehnaaz teased Vicky and asked him why did he choose to pursue engineering when he wanted to be an actor. To this, Vicky replied that since childhood he and his brother Sunny Kaushal were stage performers and used to dance on stage during functions. He revealed that he never thought that he would pursue acting as a profession and like everyone even he thought of doing MBA.

Vicky then said that in his second year of engineering, he and his classmates were taken to a giant company to show them that this is how they will be expected to work after engineering. Vicky confesses that when he saw people working on the computer, he realized that he won't be able to do it for lifetime. He revealed that he also got a job opportunity in an IT company but he realized that he can't spend his life on the computer. Vicky shared that as he was only 22 years old and he didn't wish to take any step that would make him regret his decision in his 30s and 40s and hence the actor pursued acting.

About Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her chat show on her YouTube channel named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann to promote their films. Along with this, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz's first rap song Ghani Syaani with MC Square has been released on December 5 on the Play DM YouTube channel.

About Govinda Naam Mera:

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ahead of the film's release, the makers recently unveiled the third song titled Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0, which is recreated version of Harrdy Sandhu's hit Punjabi song Kya Baat Ay. Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.