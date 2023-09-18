Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill: What made Vijay Varma call Bigg Boss 13's former contestant a RED FLAG?

Shehnaaz Gill's personal and professional life has been in the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Post her stint in the controversial reality show, success kissed her feet and Shehnaaz went on to do acting, hosting, featured in music videos, walked the ramp for top-notch brands, and endorsed various brands on social media. To date, she has welcomed a lot of popular celebrities on her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, which she launched a few months back. Recently, the star guest on her talk show was Vijay Varma, who appeared to promote his upcoming film, Jaane Jaan.

Find out why Vijay called Shehnaaz a RED FLAG:

Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill's episode featuring Vijay Varma was released on September 17 on the actress' YouTube channel. While talking to Vijay, Shehnaaz Gill asked the Jaane Jaan actor how is she looking. Replying to this question, Vijay said, "You look really nice. You look like a red flag." Surprised Shehnaaz questioned Vijay, "Red flag? It means I can't reach you." Correcting her, Vijay interrupted, "No, I can't reach you because (pointing at her outfit) you're a red flag. I can think if you turn into an orange or green flag." Shehnaaz laughs out loud after hearing Vijay's statement.

Details about Jaane Jaan:

Jaane Jaan will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the OTT space as the film will be released on Netflix. Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller, is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in key supporting roles. Jaane Jaan is slated to release on September 21.

About Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill is at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival as her upcoming film Thank You For Coming premiered at the film festival. Helmed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. It is produced by Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor and is set for theatrical worldwide release on October 6, 2023.

