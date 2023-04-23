Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Where was Honey Singh from 2012 to 2022? Rapper makes SHOCKING revelations

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill launched a few months ago, and within a short span of time, it became quite famous. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty among others. Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh graced Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill to promote his new song 'Naagan.' Shehnaaz shared a few snaps with Yo Yo Honey Singh on her Instagram handle and since then fans were eagerly waiting for the episode. Now Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill's episode featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh released on her YouTube channel.

Where was Honey Singh from 2012 to 2022?:

While talking to Shehnaaz Gill, Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his joy of returning to work after a long time and shared his excitement. He revealed how it is fun to be back at work, and he feels like he has returned home. Shehnaaz questioned Honey regarding the controversies that were doing rounds related to his health and life. Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed what happened exactly from 2012 to 2022 in his life and why he took a break from the industry when he was at the peak of his career. The rapper shared, "From 2012 to 2014, I started doing drugs a lot along with alcohol which is very very dangerous. I started doing that on an intense level. I realized this when I was on an America tour with Shah Rukh Khan."

Yo Yo Honey Singh further added, "I had a show named 'India Rockstar' which aired on Star Plus in which I invested my 1.5 years of effort. But when this show started, I was diagnosed with psychotic symptoms along with Bipolar disorder which happens to a person at a very severe stage. My illness was at an intense level and the doctors took 2 to 2.5 years to understand my condition. After this, I took 6.5 to 7 years to recover from this. Since 2021 till now, I'm better, I have no symptoms. I have now started to work again. I gained weight because of the medicines, and then I worked on my fitness and lost weight." On Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, the rapper also revealed that his parents and sister helped him a lot to recover during his hard phase.

During his chat with Shehnaaz, Yo Yo Honey Singh also spilled beans that his song 'Brown Rang' is being remade and will be used in a film. The rapper also spoke about the backstory of his popular songs and how he got inspired to create such songs.

Shehnaaz Gill's work commitments:

Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film reportedly. Some reports also suggest that Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill about the support she got through her life, 'People really connected with my reality'