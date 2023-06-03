Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Why the actress cried within when asked to eat non-veg food?

Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill was launched last year by the actress Shehnaaz Gill. The chat show, hosted by the actress herself, invites guests, mostly popular personalities from the film industry to promote their upcoming projects. Several Bollywood actors have been seen gracing the show in the last few months; Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty to name a few. In the most recent episode, which was released today, Shehnaaz had a different guest, spiritual mentor BK Shivani.

Shehnaaz Gill on eating non-vegetarian food

The recent episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill saw Shehnaaz conversing with Brahma Kumaris' spiritual guide and mentor BK Shivani about handling criticism, manifesting, coping with depression, and eating veg and non-veg food. In their conversation, Shehnaaz shared, “I had a C3C5 problem and I was not able to move my neck. I had a stiff neck. So the doctor advised me to start non-veg since I was a vegetarian. He told me to eat non-veg for some time until I heal. I had to drink that soup for a long time and I used to cry inside.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz has been closely associated with Brahma Kumaris after Sidharth Shukla's death. BK Shivani was the spiritual guru of the late actor.

Here's a sneak peek into the episode:

The guest, BK Shivani replied, “Today people in the West also say ‘You are what you eat.’ Non-veg means vibration of pain. Even if we talk about karma, just to get that taste or even for the health benefits, if someone has to die for us, it is not healthy for us, karma wise and vibrational-wise. It is the energy of death. Vegetarian food has a lot of proteins, search for the source of those proteins and go back to eating vegetarian.” To this, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress replied that she has gone back to eating only veg, and said, "I have gone back to eating vegetarian, but I was sad because I had to go back to eating non-veg food. I can do anything for my health and I thought it will save me."

