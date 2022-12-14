Dev Joshi among 8 people to land on moon: Here are 10 lesser known facts about Baal Veer actor

Dev Joshi, who is a popular name in the Indian telly industry, has been part of several Television shows over the year. He started his career as a child actor and earned the love and appreciation of the audience with his sincerity and hard work. The actor is presently on cloud nine as he has been chosen as one of the 8 artists from all over the world for a lunar expedition Who is Dev Joshi?

Dev Joshi is a famous Telly actor who has been winning hearts with his stellar performance in the kid's show BaalVeer. He has been part of showbiz since 2012 and has worked in several print ads and more. He is presently 21 years old and resides in Mumbai.

Why is Dev Joshi getting popular? As per the recent reports and confirmation by actor Dev Joshi on Tuesday, he will be joining the "dearMoon CREW" and taking a week-long trip around the moon in a SpaceX rocket in 2023. The 'dearMoon' project was first announced in 2017 and it is the first civilian mission to the Moon. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who had purchased all the seats aboard the rocket in 2018, revealed the name of the eight people who will be joining him for the all-private lunar endeavour, and Dev Joshi is one among them. The actor confirmed the news on social media with a collage of picture of the all the eight people who will be part of the journey.

Lesser known facts about Baal Veer fame Dev Joshi As Baal Veer actor Dev Joshi rejoices over the grand opportunity to visit moon, here are some lesser known facts about the actor. Dev Joshi was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 1996. He got his senior education from Hiramani Sr. Secondary School, Ahmedabad, and later, the actor did graduation from LD Arts College.He is a graduated in Mass and Media from Amity University. The actor made his telly debut at the young age of 12 years and has been part of the show multiple seasons. He became a popular name among kids with this show. The actor earlier wanted to become a pilot but at college level he developed interest in acting and devoted himself into the field. Dev Joshi started his career as a voice actor and gave voice to the video game character named Nasty in Elex. Dev has been doing stage shows from a very young age. He has also done some print ad as well as some TV commercials. Some brands endorsed by the actor are Marina Bay Sands, CrossBeats India, and Singapore Airlines. Baal Veer star is very fond of video games and has a massive collection of a wide variety of games. Dev Joshi is very fond of bikes and he owns the all powerful Royal Enfield Motorbike. Dev Joshi has been awarded Baal Shakti Puraskar for achieving great work in the field of arts and culture. He was conferred the award by our honourable our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Balveer fame Dev Joshi selected among one million applicants for lunar expedition? Deets