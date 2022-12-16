Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh are all smiles in THIS candid photo

Popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised her fans when she announced her wedding to Shanawaz Shaikh on December 14. The actress got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended only by her family and close friends. Before tying the knot on 14 December, Devoleena had an intimate pre-wedding function of Haldi and Mehendi at her house in Mumbai. On 14 December, the couple got married in Lonavala and had a post-wedding celebration. The photos of her pre-wedding festivities got viral on the internet within a blink of an eye.

After tying the knot, Devoleena gave a glimpse of her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh . Today, again, Devoleena dropped a love-dipped picture with Shanawaz on her Instagram handle. In this photo, the newlyweds get candidly captured as they hold hands and enjoy their precious moments. Sharing this snap, Devoleena captioned, "Aap humari Jaan ban gaye… @shanwaz7636 (cheers emoji)to the #newbeginnings". Fans and friends like Bhavini Purohit Dave, Vishal Singh, Dalljiet Kaur and more pen lovely comments for the couple.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's PIC here-

Devoleena and Shanawaz's look:

In the post shared by Devoleena, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a silver sequined saree and gold bangles and is beaming with joy. On the other hand, Shanawaz opted for a formal brown suit.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's career:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Gopi in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a part of this show for a long time, and her acting chops were applauded by the viewers. The actress has always stayed connected to her fans through social media. Devoleena was last seen in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'.