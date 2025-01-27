Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh's newborn's name will bring a smile to your face; see PICS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh are the new parents in the telly town. It was just a month ago when the celeb couple embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed a baby boy. Ever since then, Devoleena has shared a few glimpses of her baby with her fans. However, the actress hasn't revealed the face of her baby but has now finally revealed the name of her little munchkin. Yes, finally, Devoleena and Shanawaz have named their newborn.

Taking to their Instagram account, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh dropped a few photos with their newborn. The actress can be seen holding her baby in her arms as she poses for the snaps, whereas Shanawaz is seen posing beside them. Devoleena can be seen wearing traditional pink attire. Sharing these photos, the actress revealed the name of their son and it is Joy.

In the caption of this post, the duo wrote, "Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness!"

After this post was shared, several celebrities like Paras Chhabra and others showered their love on Joy. Fans also extended good wishes for their newborn.

Speaking about the baby, it was on December 18, 2024, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their son and announced this news on December 19 morning. Sharing this news with their fans on social media, Devoleena wrote, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18•12•2024."

For the uninformed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. She announced her pregnancy news on social media on August 15, 2024, by sharing a few snaps from her Panchamrit ceremony. From the time she announced this, the actress shared several pictures from her maternity photo shoot, baby shower, and outings.

Workwise, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been one of the biggest names in the telly world. The actress did several fictional and non-fictional shows and garnered a massive fan following due to her reel and real personality. She impressed her fans by showcasing her acting mettle in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. After that, she was a part of numerous shows like Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and more.

