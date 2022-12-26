Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates first Christmas with husband and family; See PICS
Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared pictures of her first Christmas with husband Shanawaz and family.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular name in the entertainment industry, who rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress was loved by the audience for her innocent and coy looks of an ideal Indian bahu. The actress broke that image when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. The actress recently surprised her fans when she announced her marriage on social media. She shared pictures of her first Christmas celebration with her husband Shanawaz and close ones on social media.
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had a small and lovely Christmas celebration at her home, along with her husband Shanawaz and her mother. Devoleena looked adorable in a red sweatshirt and jogger. She shared some fun-filled pictures on social media. She also had some friends over for the celebrations. The actress decorated her home for Christmas and she also brought a christmas tree, which was kept in the living area. The actress wished all her fans as she shared happy moments on social media.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee marriage
Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised her fans when she shared pictures of her marriage with her long-time boyfriend Shanawaz. The actress tied the knot with her gym trainer earlier this month. She looked gorgeous in a red saree and traditional jewellery, while her husband Shanawaz wore a black suit.
Devoleena's comeback to trolls
She has been trolled by some netizens for marrying a Muslim man but she slammed them with her reply. She told in an interview with Etimes TV, that the trolling seriously don't bother her. She shared that with time, she has learned to avoid them. She added that she has learnt one thing, that people will always say things but she can’t live according to them. She said that its her life and her decision, and she is happy to find the most perfect partner.
