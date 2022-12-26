Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates first Christmas with husband and family; See PICS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular name in the entertainment industry, who rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress was loved by the audience for her innocent and coy looks of an ideal Indian bahu. The actress broke that image when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. The actress recently surprised her fans when she announced her marriage on social media. She shared pictures of her first Christmas celebration with her husband Shanawaz and close ones on social media.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had a small and lovely Christmas celebration at her home, along with her husband Shanawaz and her mother. Devoleena looked adorable in a red sweatshirt and jogger. She shared some fun-filled pictures on social media. She also had some friends over for the celebrations. The actress decorated her home for Christmas and she also brought a christmas tree, which was kept in the living area. The actress wished all her fans as she shared happy moments on social media.