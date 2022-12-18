Devoleena Bhattacharjee drops a VIDEO of her court marriage ceremony; Pens a note for husband Shanawaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the knot with her Shanawaz Shaikh on 14 December 2022 in Lonavala. Though the actress had a low-key wedding, she kept her fans updated about her marriage and shared pre and post-wedding photos and videos. She kept the identity of her husband Shanawaz under wraps until after tying the knot. Devoleena and Shanawaz got hitched away from the city's hustle and bustle in Lonavala. They tied the knot in a court marriage set up and later were seen having a post-wedding celebration with family and close friends.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a new video from her court marriage ceremony on her Instagram handle. In this clip, Devoleena and Shanawaz Shaikh are seen signing marriage papers, exchanging rings and garlands, and promising forever. Sharing this adorable video, Devoleena penned a long caption thanking her better half for always being there for her.

She wrote, "14.12.2022. Just, Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws. Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING. @shanwaz7636."