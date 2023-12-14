Devoleena Bhattacharjee drops adorable clip with husband Shanawaz Shaikh; celebrates first wedding anniversary

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a well-known actress in the television industry, is famous for playing one of the most adored 'bahus' of all time. Today, she is happily celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh.

They have reached a significant milestone together, and Devoleena is overflowing with joy and happiness. To express her love, Devoleena shares a heartwarming video with her spouse, hoping that their love will continue to grow and be cherished even more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee drops heartwarming clip

Taking to her official social media handle, the Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a short and sweet clip celebrating her first marriage anniversary. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress posted a compilation of beautiful moments she spent with Shanawaz Shaikh.

The journey of the two as a couple is just way too adorable. Further, the video has text written, ‘How we met. Our journey since 2019. Finally the day of our togetherness.’ Devoleena captioned it, “14-12-2022. HAPPY 1 To US PATIDEV @shanwaz7636. I Love youuuuuuuu. 7 Janam tak toh tu gaya.”

Have a look at the video:

Moreover, Devoleena also gave her followers a glimpse of her anniversary festivities by sharing some pictures and videos on her Instagram story. In these sneak peeks, we can see the actress and her husband happily cutting a cake to make their special day even more memorable.

Look at the story here:

Fans shower love on Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress made sure to create a memorable anniversary day by celebrating it with her husband Shanawaz and loved ones. Meanwhile, her fans didn't forget to shower their love on the lovely couple. Sending their wishes to the lovebirds, one user says, "Wishing both of you a happy anniversary." Another fan comments, "Happy anniversary to the sweet couple."

Look at some of the comments:

For the uninformed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot to her gym trainer and then-boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. It was during the initial days that his identity was kept under wraps, but later, Devoleena introduced her husband on social media.

Despite facing backlash, the couple continues to serve relationship goals and prove their faith in inter-religious marriage.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a happy wedding anniversary.

