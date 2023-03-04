Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS to Asim Riaz's comment 'Bigg Boss 13's winner was fixed'

The untimely demise of television and film actor Siddharth Shukla left the entire industry and fans in utter shock. The Balika Vadhu-actor took his last breath on September 2, 2021, after he suffered a heart attack. Apart from appearing in many hit serials, one thing which made him a fan's favourite was his stint in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, where he emerged as the winner. During the show, Shukla shared a love-hate relationship with model-actor Asim Riaz, who had finished as the first-runner up.

However recently, Asim called Shukla's winning fixed.Reacting to Asim's statement, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was also a part of BB 13, told ETimes TV, "Sid actually had a great fan following and he succeeded in achieving huge popularity with his participation in Bigg Boss. I don't think fixing a winner would help the makers in any way."

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress had to quit Big Boss 13 midway due to her back injury. She stated that one can't keep on crying and complaining over the fact that they could not win the show. She further advised Asim to move on in his life and spoke about the likes of Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi, who also did not win their respective seasons but have achieved a lot of success in the industry.

Earlier, Asim had stated that the makers of the show opened live voting, just 15 minutes before the winner was announced.

Shenaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh, were among the other contestants of the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

