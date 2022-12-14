Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares UNSEEN PICS with husband Shanwaz Shaikh from wedding ceremony

However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has ended the mystery behind the man of her life and posted pictures of him from their wedding ceremony. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress married gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh, whom she fondly addresses as Shonu. She posted romantic pictures and captioned them, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. #devoleena #taken #couplegoals #finallyhooked (sic)"

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally tied the knot, and pictures from her pre and post-wedding rituals went viral on social media. Her pictures left the fans stunned and shocked, and for the longest time, netizens thought that it was a promotional gimmick for one of her upcoming projects. Her ‘haldi’ photo with BFF Vishal Singh created an uproar on social media about getting hitched to him.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram post here:

Friends from the fraternity and fans have flooded this post with congratulatory messages.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding look

Photos of Devoleena Bhattacharjee decked up in a gorgeous red sheer saree with pearl embroidery on it have been dominating social media. She completed the look with diamond jewellery. A photo of her henna-clad hand intertwined with Shanwaz’s hand raised curiosity about who was the mystery man in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress’ life.

In Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena mentioned that she had a boyfriend but never spoke about it in the media. Reportedly, they had a registrar marriage on December 14 and had a low-key wedding ceremony in Lonavala. The intimate celebration was attended by Devoleena’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-actors and friends, Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, along with some close family members.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes for a gorgeous bride in a red saree with a mangalsutra and vermilion. The female actor’s smile says that she is extremely excited about kickstarting this new phase in her life.

About Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The actress rose to enormous fame after appearing in the daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Gopi bahu. Her character gave fodder to meme creators and her laptop-washing scene is unforgettable. Post this show, she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and broke her ‘bahu’ image by showing her real personality to the audience. Impressed with her performance, she was invited by the makers to play contestant Eijaz Khan’s proxy in Bigg Boss 14.

She was last seen in the short film, titled, First Second Chance.