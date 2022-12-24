Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams rumours about her pregnancy and intimate wedding

Devoleena Bhattacharjee ’s wedding news has come as a big surprise for the entertainment industry and her massive fan following. The actress had a simple wedding involving only family and close friends. She got married to her long-time boyfriend Shanawaz . While she has been receiving congratulatory messages from everyone, there are a few people who are trolling her and comparing her to Alia Bhatt. They are saying that Devoleena is pregnant, due to which she has a small and simple wedding.

Addressing the rumours and trolling, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena shared in an interview with Etimes that she does not need to justify anything to anyone but there are people around who think that she is pregnant due to which she got married all of a sudden. She added that she is shocked and feels sad for people who make such poor comments and said that it is another level of hypocrisy that people can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. She shared that people cannot see anyone else happy and need to poke so much into their life. She shared that later she laughed at these comments and let go.

Devoleena on getting back to work and Bigg Boss

Devoleena shared that she is open to good projects be it reality or fiction. She added that she is not open to Bigg Boss as of now anymore, but she doesn’t know about the future. Bigg Boss house is special to her so she is looking forward to portraying some more promising and challenging roles. She added that she is keen to do new experiments with different shades of roles.

Devoleena on taking up bold roles

Devoleena shared that being married is no reason for her not to take up bold roles as she has never done such roles before also. She shared that TV does not promote intimacy, and if it airs such content in future or she takes up web series, then it will depend on the situation. She added that she will only do a role in which she is comfortable and her audience and family would appreciate her for it.