Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS those spreading her pregnancy rumours; pens long note saying 'Please do not bother me'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for playing Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has always been vocal about several societal issues. This time, the actress broke the silence on her pregnancy rumours. Shutting down any such speculations, the Bigg Boss 13 fame posted a long note on social media. Clearing out the air, Devoleena issued a statement urging everyone not to invade her privacy.

It was her recent pictures in a white dress against the backdrop of a beach which led netizens to speculate if she was expecting a baby. But now, her latest post has quashed such rumours.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rubbished her pregnancy rumours

Taking to her Instagram story, Devoleena posted a long note. It read, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

"What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me,” the actress continued," the actress continued.

Further, the ex-Bigg Boss 13 stated her dislike of someone intruding on her personal space and asserted that nobody likes interference in their personal life. She asked the netizens to keep themselves busy with the other content available on social media. Lastly, Devoleena again stressed not liking any kind of interference in her personal life.

Have a look at her story here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's recent pictures

The post comes after Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle. Although the actress did not mention anything that hinted at her being pregnant, fans assumed she was flaunting her alleged baby bump.

Reacting to the photos, a netizen wrote, "Is she pregnant?????" Another user remarked, "Are You Pregnant??" Not only this, but a fan also called the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress 'mommy to be." In fact, several fans rushed to the comments section asking if Devoleena was expecting her first child.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's marriage

The actress tied the knot to the love of her life, Shanawaz Shaikh. The couple got married on 14 December 2022. Interestingly, they travelled to Lonavala and got hitched in a court marriage setup. Ditching wedding ceremony, Devoleena had a low-key affair, attended by her family and close ones.

It was not only the D-day but also their pre-wedding and post-wedding functions that witnessed the attendance of the couple's close friends and acquaintances, only.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about having a simple and intimate wedding rather than a grand one. The Bigg Boss 13 fame said that she always wanted to have a royal wedding but her perspective about life and the importance of money changed during the lockdown.

The First Second Chance actress stated, "I feel there comes a point to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn't make you royal. I feel instead of wasting that huge sum of hard-earned money, using them for helping people in need and taking their blessings for a happy life is worth and pure."

