Devoleena Bhattacharjee 'thrilled' to join Dil Diyaan Gallan after 10-year leap

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to be part of the small screen soon. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress rose to fame with her character Gopi and was also seen in Bigg Boss 15. She got married to Shanawaz Shaikh, in an intimate ceremony with simple marriage rituals. She has also ventured into short films like Lunch Stories and is all set to be back on the screen.

She is reported to be part of Dil Diyaan Gallaan after its 10-year leap. The show is set to undergo a decade's leap with new characters and artists entering the daily soap.

Devoleena set to play Deesha in Dil Diyaan Gallaan

The popular television show Dil Diyaan Gallan is set to have characters and leads since the show announced a leap Devoleena is set to play Deesha a music teacher who has a disturbing past and a divorced mother. She is cast opposite Veer in the show. In the show, Deesha enters the lives of the Brar family after Veer loses his wife Amrita in an accident. The show will go through lots of changes and a new story with twists and turns is going to amaze the audience.

Talking about her character in the show Devoleena mentions how thrilled she is to be part of the popular show. She interacted with Etimes and said- I'm thrilled to be a part of this heartwarming show. “I'm thrilled to be a part of this heartwarming show. The story is taking a new turn but I think the essence of Dil Diyaan Gallaan will remain the same.

She continues by saying that Deesha is a character with layers and a hidden past that will keep the audience guessing. It's going to be an exciting ride for both me and the viewers as as we see how she impacts the lives of the Brar family.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan Story post-leap

The show introduces Alia who is the daughter of Amrita and Veer. While giving birth to Alia, Amrita dies. This leads to Veer drifting apart from the kid. She yearns for her father's love since is is loved by all except Veer. At this point, Deesha enters their life and a hopeful future for Alia will bring fresh air into the show.

