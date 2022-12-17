Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s newlywed look is just awwdorable; VIDEO
Newlywed actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks gorgeous as she shares a video of herself getting ready in a beautiful saree.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is presently enjoying the best phase of her life as the actress recently got married to the love of her life. The actress had been dating secretly for some time and has always been private about her personal life. She recently shared pictures of pre-wedding and post-wedding rituals on social media. Bigg Boss 15 fame surprised her fans with pictures in bridal attire, on Wednesday. The actress looks beautiful in her recent video as she gets ready for her post-wedding rituals.
In the recent video shared by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, she is seen sitting in front of a mirror and getting ready. She has accessorized her hair with beautiful roses and ferns. She has worn a beautiful matha patti, along with a golden chain and choker set. She has also worn a lovely mangalsutra and golden bangles in her hands like a newlywed. The makeup of the actress is fabulous and very natural. She has worn a white and gold-tone saree and her face is glowing with the happiness of a new bride.
See the lovely video here-
Bigg Boss fame is married to Shanawaz Shaikh, whom she has known for some time now. The couple got married in a very intimate ceremony which was graced by only their close friends and family members. In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen clad in a red saree with a red dupatta and sindoor on her forehead. Devoleena has also shared pictures of the haldi and mehndi ceremony on her social media. In her reception video, she is seen dancing with her husband and she looks fabulous in a beautiful saree.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s professional life
Bhattacharjee entered to showbiz world as a contestant in the dance reality show Dance India Dance 2. She went on to do shows like Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Laal Ishq, and more. She was also part of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and was also seen in seasons 14 and 15 of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.
