Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s newlywed look is just awwdorable; VIDEO

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is presently enjoying the best phase of her life as the actress recently got married to the love of her life. The actress had been dating secretly for some time and has always been private about her personal life. She recently shared pictures of pre-wedding and post-wedding rituals on social media. Bigg Boss 15 fame surprised her fans with pictures in bridal attire, on Wednesday. The actress looks beautiful in her recent video as she gets ready for her post-wedding rituals.

In the recent video shared by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, she is seen sitting in front of a mirror and getting ready. She has accessorized her hair with beautiful roses and ferns. She has worn a beautiful matha patti, along with a golden chain and choker set. She has also worn a lovely mangalsutra and golden bangles in her hands like a newlywed. The makeup of the actress is fabulous and very natural. She has worn a white and gold-tone saree and her face is glowing with the happiness of a new bride.