Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, premiered on June 21. While the season has just started, the house is already buzzing with drama. Among the contestants is YouTuber Armaan Malik, known for his unique family of having two wives, Kritika and Payal.

Devoleena Bhattacharya, one of the popular actresses has shared her thoughts on the marriage of Armaan Malik and criticized the inclusion of Malik and his two wives, in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Devoleena Bhattacharya criticizes the participation of Armaan Malik

Taking it to X, Devoleena Bhattacharya expressed her strong disapproval of Armaan Malik's participation in the show and his polygamous relationship. Devoleena didn't hold back her criticism, stating, "Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth."

Devoleena criticized the show for featuring Armaan Malik and his two wives in a series of tweets, questioning the ethics of promoting polygamy on national TV. She also expressed surprise at how quickly relationships were developing inside the house.

She shared a long tweet, stating, “Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend.”

She asked, “And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly.”

Devoleena questioned the message being sent to viewers, especially younger audiences, by showcasing such relationships on a popular platform. She stressed the importance of the Special Marriage Act and Uniform Civil Code to prevent what she perceives as societal degradation.

The actress strongly criticized Bigg Boss, blaming the show's makers for what she sees as a decline in moral standards. Her tweets sparked a heated debate on social media, with both supporters and critics discussing whether reality TV should delve into such controversial topics.

She concluded, “As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad. And Bigg Boss, I don't know what has happened to you. #Disguistingtothecore.”

About Devoleena Bhattacharya

Devoleena took over the role of Gopi Bahu from Giaa Manek in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and later joined the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she became a popular contestant.

