Dhanashree Verma breaks silence for FIRST time on divorce rumors with husband Yuzvendra Chahal; says 'I choose to...'

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce controversy has been in the headlines ever since 2025 began. It all started when Yuzvendra deleted all his posts with his wife Dhanashree and shared a few cryptic notes on social media. This was not the first time when the couple sparked separation rumors. However, this time the reports are rife that the two will soon get divorced. Amid these speculations, Dhanashree broke her silence for the first on the ongoing news.

Taking to her Instagram story, Dhanashree Verma penned a long note slamming fake reports about her separation from Yuzvendra Chahal. The choreographer called out trollers for doing 'character assassination' of her reputation. She even mentioned how her silence shouldn't be taken as a sign of 'weakness'.

Dhanashree Verma's statement read, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others."

The choreographer further said, "I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."

Read Dhanashree Verma's statement here-

For the uninformed, the rumors of Yuzi and Dhanashree's divorce have been rife on social media. After these speculations arose, the Indian cricketer shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story which read, "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always."

While both have been tight-lipped about the reason for their separation, the netizens have shared their various speculations on the internet. Speaking about their personal life, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married on December 22, 2020. They are considered one of the most adorable couples in the sports and entertainment industry. Their wedding was nothing less than a public spectacle.

Speaking about her showbiz journey, Dhanashree Verma made her television debut by participating in the hit celeb dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

