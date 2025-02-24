Dhanashree Verma returns to work amidst divorce news with Yuzvendra Chahal; Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen shares BTS glimpses

Dhanashree Verma has been in the headlines for her alleged divorce with estranged husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Amidst news about her personal life, Dhanashree has returned to work and has been extensively working on her new project. While more details about her work aren't out, she has been sharing glimpses of behind-the-scenes to keep her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman also showed a glimpse of Dhanashree on her Instagram.

Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman, who is a professional celebrity makeup artist, has been currently working with Dhanashree Verma while the latter is busy shooting. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mehzabeen showed a glimpse of Dhanashree, where she can be seen taking a quick nap while traveling in the car. Sharing this clip, Mehzabeen wrote, "Before we start, the artist needs to (sleeping emoticon)."

Munawar Faruqui's wife also tagged Dhanashree and wrote, "It's going to be a longg longg day." Mehzabeen also shared a video with Dhanashree and wrote, "U + I Always slaying."

Watch Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman's video with Dhanashree Verma here-

Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman is stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's wife. By profession, she is a celebrity makeup artist and has collaborated with many. Speaking about her marriage to Munawar, the two got married in a hush-hush ceremony in May 2024. It was just a few months after the stand-up comedian's Bigg Boss 17 win.

It has been Munawar's second marriage and the comedian has a 7-year-old son named Mikael from his first marriage. Similarly, Mehzabeen is a mother to an 11-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. After marriage, Munawar and Mehzabeen have been staying with their kids in Mumbai.

Coming back to Dhanashree Verma, the dentist turned choreographer has reportedly parted ways with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on February 20. However, both are yet to confirm the news of their divorce.