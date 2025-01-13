Dhanashree Verma's FIRST social media post amid divorce rumors with husband Yuzvendra Chahal sparks curiosity; check out

It has been a few days since divorce rumors about Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, have been circulating on the internet. Taking to their official social media handles, the duo broke their silence and posted lengthy notes addressing the speculations. Now, Dhanashree has shared some photos with her mother on her Instagram profile. The pictures have added fuel to the fire, and the curiosity among netizens about the couple has reached new heights.

In the photographs, Dhanashree is captured in a tender moment with her mother, standing close together amidst a soft backdrop. The choreographer's expression, however, is notably subdued. With her eyes gently closed, one can sense the comfort she is experiencing. Verma rests her head on her mother’s shoulder, seeking solace and warmth.

Dressed in a blue sweater, the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant has kept her makeup minimal and natural, depicting calmness. In the caption, Dhanashree dropped just a white heart emoticon, reflecting the depth of her bond with her mother—a connection that needs no words to be described.

Take a look at the post here:

This marks Dhanashree Verma's first social media post amidst divorce reports with Yuzvendra Chahal. The pictures have also sparked rumors that she may have moved out of his house.

Reacting to the recent reports and trolls targeting her, Verma had shared a note. An excerpt of it read, "What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I have worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength."

For the unversed, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020. Reports hinted at their strained relationship, indicating that the couple is headed for divorce. The two have already unfollowed each other on Instagram.

