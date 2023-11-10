Dhanteras 2023: Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik, and others extend heartwarming wishes

Everyone across the country is celebrating the auspicious festival of Dhanteras today. On this occasion, popular figures from the entertainment industry extended warm wishes and blessings to their fans, ushering in the festive spirit. Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik, and Pankhuri Awasthy took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans. Check out their Dhanteras wishes here.

Rajiv Adatia, Karan Kundrra and others wish fans on Dhanteras

Rajiv Adatia, through a heartfelt Twitter post, conveyed his message, saying, "Wishing you and your families a blessed Dhanteras! I pray Goddess Laxmi blesses you all with wealth, happiness, health, and joy always! Lots of love!"

Check out his wish here:

Joining in the celebrations, Karan Kundrra expressed his wishes on Twitter, sharing, "#Dhanteras ki bohot bohot shubhkamnaen :)" In another post, he uploaded a few photos of himself decked in ethnic outfit reflecting his festive mood.

Here's how Karan Kundrra wished his fans:

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is expecting her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla, chose her Instagram story to extend warm regards to her followers on this special day. She posted a photo wishing her fans.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's wish here:

New mom Pankhuri Awasthy took to social media, uploading a delightful selfie with her husband Gautam Rode, captioning it with, "Happy Dhanteras." Their picture radiated happiness and shared the joy of the festival with their admirers.

Take a look at Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's selfie here:

Dhanteras signifies the commencement of the five-day Diwali celebration, symbolizing spiritual victory and prosperity. Derived from the term "Dhan," meaning wealth, and "Teras," signifying the 13th day of the lunar fortnight, the festival holds significant cultural and traditional importance. Observing Dhanteras, individuals pay homage to Goddess Lakshmi, the epitome of wealth, Lord Kubera, the divine treasurer, and Lord Dhanvantrari, the God of health and Ayurveda.

Devotees light oil lamps and offer prayers, seeking blessings for affluence, prosperity, and well-being. Moreover, the day is often marked by the purchase of gold, silver, and other auspicious items, believed to invite wealth and prosperity into one's life.

