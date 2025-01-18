Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora meet Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal's twins; don't miss PIC of little Zayn adorably holding baby girl in his hands

We assure you that Vinny Arora's new post will fill your heart with love and bring a smile to your face! Vinny and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently reunited with Shraddha Arya and other friends. The group spent a lovely evening together, but the true limelight was stolen by Shraddha's newborns. Vinny shared a few adorable pictures that are sure to melt your heart. In these snaps, she can be seen holding Shraddha's twins, all smiles as she poses for the camera.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vinny Arora shared glimpses of her meeting with Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal. In the first snap, Vinny, Shraddha, Dheeraj, Rahul, Shraddha's sister, and little Zayn are seen posing together. Zayn's braided hair makes him look the coolest in the group! While the first few pictures capture moments from their outing, in the seventh photo, Vinny is seen holding Shraddha's twins in both arms.

The baby girl, dressed in pink, and the baby boy, dressed in blue, comfortably rest in Vinny's hands as she poses for the snap. The group also celebrated the birth of Shraddha Arya's twins by cutting a cake. In the tenth photo, the Kundali Bhagya actress is seen posing with her husband and their babies. However, the last picture is simply too adorable to miss: Zayn Dhoopar is captured candidly as he holds the baby girl.

Sharing this post, Vinny Arora wrote, "Happy Hearts @sarya12 I love you even more now for the two lil angels you created. Thaaaaaank you."

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

After Vinny shared this post, Shraddha Arya commented, "Awww… Love these clicks!!! what an evening it was!! Muah !" Apart from the actress, fans also poured their love on this post.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar were seen playing the protagonists in the hit show, Kundali Bhagya. While Dheeraj took a midway exit from the show, Shraddha was a part of this hit daily soap till its conclusion. Apart from them, Kundali Bhagya also featured Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad and others in pivotal roles. The show premiered on July 12, 2017, and went off air on December 6, 2024.

Speaking about Shraddha Arya's personal life, the actress and her husband Rahul Nagal welcomed twin babies - a girl and a boy- on November 29, 2024. The actress shared this special news with fans on social media on December 2, 2024.

