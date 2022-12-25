Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora REVEAL their baby boy Zayn's face for the first time; PICS

Popular celebrity couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the most adored duo in the telly industry. The couple is on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their baby boy into their lives. Vinny and Dheeraj have named their son Zayn which means 'beautiful'. From the time Zayn is born, Vinny and Dheeraj shared several glimpses of their baby boy but never revealed his face. As we celebrate Christmas today, the couple thought of giving their fans a precious gift. Dheeraj and Vinny reveal Zayn's face:

Cuteness Alert! Dheeraj Dhoppar and Vinny Arora have the best Christmas gift for their fans, and we are sure your heart will also melt looking at these cute glimpses. It is the first time when Dheeraj and Vinny are showing their little bundle of joy Zayn's adorable face to their fans. Vinny took to her Instagram handle and dropped a solo picture of Zayn, and in the caption, she wrote, "Meet Zayn Everything we ever wished for..#merrychristmas." In this photo, Zayn is seen dressed as Santa Claus, and we are sure he is the cutest Santa in the town.

Take a look at Zayn's PIC here-

This cute picture went viral within a blink of an eye and fans, friends flooded her comment section by penning amazing comments for the toddler. Anjum Fakih wrote, "The best Christmas surprise for all of us", Shraddha Arya wrote, "Awwwww", Shiny Doshi wrote, "What a cutie yaa" and several other celebs also reacted to Zayn's picture. Soon after this, Vinny and Dheeraj treated their fans with another picture, and this time it was a family portrait. In this snap, we see Dheeraj and Vinny are all smiles as they pose with their pet Oreo and son Zayn. Decked up in red outfits, the Dhoopar family was seen basking in the Christmas vibe.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Dheeraj and Vinny's love tale: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to tie the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zayn. On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently busy with his show Sherdil Shergill and stars opposite Surbhi Chandna.



