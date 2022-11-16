Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora wedding anniversary: 5 charming vacation photos of the couple

Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most stylish and talented actors in the TV industry. The actor became a household name with Kundali Bhagya. In the show, his pairing with Shraddha Arya was popular among the masses. The actor is married to long-time sweetheart Vinny Arora. The duo tied the knot on 16 November 2016. They have been giving couple goals with their amazing photos on social media. Both of them are travel enthusiasts and love to explore new places when they are not working. As the couple celebrates their 6th wedding anniversary, here are a few pics that prove they are avid travellers.

Sunsets at Maldives Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are fond of beaches and they often go on tropical vacations to enjoy beautiful sunsets by the ocean.

Walk in Kashmir The couple looks stylish as they enjoy a trip to Leh Ladakh. Dheeraj sported a black sweatshirt and pants, while Vinny looks stylish in a pink sweater dress.

Beautiful Leh The couple glams up for their trip to Leh. They are seen enjoying the picturesque natural beauty of the place.

Living the wilder life The couple brought out their adventurous side with their wildlife safari trip in South Africa. They visited Kruger National Park and other places.

Sky high in Dubai The couple had a gala time on their trip to Dubai and also got clicked near the famous Burj Khalifa.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora to Sanaya Irani- Mohit Sehgal: 10 couples who fell in love while shooting together