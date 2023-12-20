Dheeraj Dhoopar Birthday: Wife Vinny Arora drops lovely snaps expressing love; the actor reacts THIS way

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most famous actors in the telly world. He doesn't need much introduction as his ventures are enough! The actor has performed in numerous successful shows, and after the humongous success of Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj rose to new heights in terms of popularity.

Today, as he turns a year older, his wife, Vinny Arora, shared heartwarming pictures on social media, leaving fans in awe.

Vinny Arora drops 'Awww' pictures with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the most adored and perfect couples in the television industry. The two give out major relationship goals and never shy away from expressing love and admiration for each other. Well, to mark Dheeraj's birthday, Vinny shared a couple of snaps reflecting their adorable chemistry.

The couple's greyscale photos speak volumes. In the initial picture, they are seen laughing and exchanging smiles, clearly displaying their love and mutual support. The subsequent snapshot captures their silly expressions, proving that Dheeraj and Vinny are at their best when they are together. The remaining slides feature the adorable couple posing romantically, expressing their gratitude for the wonderful life they share.

But what grabbed the attention immediately was the sweet peck on Dheeraj Dhoopar's cheeks planted by his wifey. While posting the pictures, Vinny wrote, "एक प्यार का नगमा है,मौजों की रवानी है..ज़िंदगी और कुछ भी नहीं,तेरी मेरी कहानी है." (It's a melody of love, a flow of waves. Life is nothing but our story together.)

Look at the photos here:

Looking at the adorable post made on his special day, Dheeraj Dhoopar could not resist but poured his love for his better half into the comment section. The actor wrote, "I love u the most...Thank you for making my life more beautiful every day, every minute, every second." Further, the Katha Ankahee actress, Aditi Dev Sharma also commented on the sweet birthday post. She penned, "adorable."

Have a look at some comments:

Vinny Arora gives a glimpse of Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday celebration

Could there be anything more ideal than a family man celebrating his special day surrounded by his loved ones? Vinny took to her Instagram story and shared a few pictures, giving us a glimpse into her husband's birthday celebration. The snapshots revealed a scrumptious feast and a birthday cake adorned with the name 'Dheeraj'. It seems like Dheeraj had a wonderful and joyous celebration!

With his little munchkin by his side, the Sasural Simar Ka actor cut the cake, and sharing the moment on her story, Vinny wrote, "Happy birthday daddy. 20-12-23," sounding like the little boy's wish for his father. Besides this, Vinny extended warm birthday wishes to the love of her life by tagging in a post. She called Dheeraj Dhoopar as her first child.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora love story

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar met Vinny Arora at the sets of Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. Eventually, the two started dating, and after seven years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2016. The two have been sharing a happy married life ever since they embarked on the journey of togetherness and love. It was in 2022 when Dheeraj and Vinny embraced parenthood bliss after they welcomed a baby boy.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in a web series titled Tatlubaaz. He played the role of Bulbul Tyagi and shared screens alongside Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal.

Pinkvilla wishes Dheeraj Dhoopar a happy and healthy birthday!



