Dheeraj Dhoopar is a handsome hunk in pics from Goa trip, spends time with wife Vinny and son

Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. The actor gained a lot of popularity after his stint in Kundali Bhagya. Besides this, the actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to actress Vinny Arora, and the couple embraced parenthood last year when they welcomed their first child, a son into this world who they named Zayn. Currently, Dheeraj is vacationing with his family in Goa and shared glimpses from the same.

Dheeraj Dhoopar vacations in Goa with family

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj shared a series of pictures from his Goa vacation with his family. In some of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with his little one Zayn as the father-son duo are posing for the camera and looked uber-cool in matching shades. While in other pictures, Dheeraj is posing with his wife Vinny Arora and the couple looked so much in love as they shared a lip lock. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote ‘The days we live for.’ As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and called them ‘family goals.’

Check out the post here

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional front:

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. However, after entertaining the masses for four months, Sherdil Shergill went off the air on February 10. Along with this, Dheeraj was also in the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10'.

