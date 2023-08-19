Dheeraj Dhoopar poses with his 'dream team' Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri and more in PICS from Tatlubaaz sets

Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Known for his longest stint in Kundali Bhagya, the actor gained immense success and recognition and became one of the most bankable celebrities. Not only his talent but his drool-worthy persona and impeccable fashion sense are also commendable. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming web show and he has now shared a glimpse of it with his fans and followers.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's new post:

A few hours ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media and shared a few pictures with his fans and followers. In these snaps, the actor is seen posing with Divya Agarwal and Nargis Fakhri. For the uninformed, the trio is shooting for their upcoming web show titled Tatlubaaz. Reportedly, in the show, Dheeraj will play the titular character and will be seen in a very new avatar. Sharing these snaps, Dheeraj captioned, "Dream Team #TATLUBAAZ."

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's post here-

As per reports, the web show was recently shot in Banaras, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The show is directed by Vibhu Kashyap and produced by 9 pm Films. The release date of the web series has not been announced yet.

Earlier Dheeraj mentioned that he has always wanted to showcase his talent through different mediums and with his OTT debut, he would expand his reach. “I am really excited to make my OTT debut. I have always wanted to enter the OTT space and finally, I see it coming true with my upcoming release Tatlubaaz. Whenever people have asked me about my work, I have always mentioned that I want to be a part of every platform and now with my OTT debut I am glad that I will be broadening my horizon. I believe in ‘never say never’,” he said.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional life:

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled Sherdil Shergill. Along with this, Dheeraj was also in the popular reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

