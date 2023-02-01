Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals his 2 favorite contestants of Bigg Boss 16; Says either of them should win the trophy

Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. The show is slowly edging towards its finale and is all set to draw its curtain. Throughout the entire season, the viewers witnessed several incidents which became a topic for discussion on social media. Former contestants of Bigg Boss such as Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Rahul Vaidya, and others also shared their opinions about the contestants and the ongoing season. Now popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has also hopped on the bandwagon.

Today, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media handle and revealed the name of his two favorite contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Sherdil Shergill actor wrote, "Either #PriyankaChaharChaudhary or #MCStan will win the trophy! They are my absolute favorites! #BB16." Netizens were quick enough to flood Dheeraj's comment section with their views and shared mixed opinions about the same.

Take a look at Dheeraj's tweet here-

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, in the last Weekend ka Vaar episodes of the show, Tina Datta was seen getting evicted after receiving fewer votes. In the last episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16 as the other contestants were unable to take away the Ticket to the Finale from her.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar's career:

Dheeraj Dhoopar began his career as a model and did several advertisements for top-notch brands. He rose to fame after his stint in Sasural Simar Ka where he essayed Prem Bhardwaj made him a household name. The actor was a part of the show from 2013 to 2017, and after his exit from the show Dheeraj signed the ongoing top-rated show Kundali Bhagya.

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. Along with this, Dheeraj was also in the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10'.

On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently busy with his show Sherdil Shergill and stars opposite Surbhi Chandna.