Dheeraj Dhoopar REVEALS his baby boy’s name as he shares an adorable PIC with him; Find Out
Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently a participant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.
Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. Known for his roles as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, Deeraj has now become a household name and enjoys a huge fan following on social media too. Speaking of which, the actor likes to keep an active presence on Instagram, and often treats his followers to glimpses of his personal and professional lives. And now, a few moments back, he took to the ‘gram and shared an adorable photo with his baby boy, as he revealed his name for the first time. Read on to find out!
Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his baby boy's name
Some time back, Dheeraj took to the photo-and-video-sharing app and posted an adorable new picture with his new-born son. In the photo, the actor, dressed in a black tee-shirt, can be seen holding his baby boy and giving a peck on his head. The little one looks cute as he is dressed in an onesie with Mickey Mouse printed over it. Sharing the picture, Dheeraj revealed his name in the caption as he wrote, “He’s got my dimples & all of my heart.. Never met anyone so beautiful, so we named him Zayn (red heart emoji)”.
As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from his peers and fans.
Take a look:
Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora welcomed their son last month, on August 10th. They took to their respective social media spaces to share the wonderful news with netizens. The post read, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022. Proud parents, Vinny & Dheeraj (sic)." The post was captioned, "It's a BOY #babydhoopar (sic).”
Dheeraj is currently participating on the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. In a promo shared recently, he was seen sharing the name of his son on stage. Dheeraj gets emotional while sharing how difficult it is to leave his less-than-a-month-old baby at home and go to work.
