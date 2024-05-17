Created by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar boasts elements Indian audiences adore - patriotism, intrigue, dance sequences, breathtaking visuals, and a slate of ensemble cast. While the Bollywood biggies Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal have floored everyone with their impressive performances, the television actors shined too. From Shruti Sharma to Indresh Malik, Heeramandi features several TV personalities.

Most recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar praised Jayati Bhatia for her performance as Phatoo Bi in the maestro SLB's latest creation. The Rabb Se Hai Dua actor also expressed his wish to meet her 'soon'.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's words of praise for Jayati Bhatia

Taking to his Instagram story, Dheeraj Dhoopar expressed his amazement at Jayati Bhatia's performance as Pahtto Bi in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He penned a note filled with pride and mentioned, "I'm so proud of you @jayatibhatia ! The way u lit up every character you play #phatto is one of r best work! Love you dher sara! Meet me soonest (red heart emojis) #heeramandi."

Have a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's story here:

Jayati Bhatia is known for her role as Nirmala Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, which starred Dipika Kakar in the lead role. Some of her other popular television shows are Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Wala Love, and others.

For the unversed, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1 and is an 8-episodic series. Besides the leading ladies, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Indresh Malik, and Pratibha Ranta are in key roles.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar

After Shoaib Ibrahim marked his exit from Sasural Simar Ka, Dheeraj Dhoopar was onboarded to play Prem opposite Dipika Kakar. This made him a household name and solidified his status in the television fraternity. Later, he played the male lead in Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya. His chemistry with the actress was no less than a treat to their fans.

Currently, Dheeraj is seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua. His character in the show is named Subhaan Siddiqui and stars opposite Yesha Rughani.

