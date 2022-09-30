Dheeraj Dhoopar to Tejasswi Prakash: 5 actors who quit reality shows midway due to health issues

Reality shows have always grabbed the attention of audiences. Over the years, the masses have witnessed several unique concepts in reality shows. Be it Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi or Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, the reality genre has consistently managed to show engaging content. While several shows give the public to showcase their talent and help them to boost their career, many shows rope in popular celebs who leave no stone unturned to entertain the masses. Also, there have been times when these celebs ended their journey on reality shows owing to serious health issues.

Let us look at celebs who quit reality shows midway owing to health issues:

Dheeraj Dhoopar - Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10

Dheeraj Dhoopar was a part of the ongoing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The actor left the show three weeks after it went on air. Dheeraj had to quit the dance reality show due to medical reasons. He earlier shared that he has several bruises and injuries right from the first rehearsals. The news came as a massive disappointment for his fans, who were rooting for him.

Tejasswi Prakash - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Tejasswi Prakash was a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She left the show midway after she suffered a hemorrhage in her eye while shooting. She was among the top 6 finalists, but she left the show owing to her injury and underwent treatment in Bulgaria.

Raqesh Bapat - Bigg Boss 15

Raqesh Bapat was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card to support his then girlfriend-actress Shamita Shetty. However, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan later informed Shamita and the viewers that Raqesh has left the show owing to his health issues. The actor suffered from kidney stone and was in severe pain. After his exit from Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh penned a long note on his Instagram handle and shared it with his fans apologising for his sudden exit.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee - Bigg Boss 13

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a part of Bigg Boss 13, and the actress had to quit the show midway because of her back injury. Her back started troubling after she met with an accident while shooting for her show in 2013. The problem aggravated over the years, and doctors advised her surgery when she was in severe pain in the Bigg Boss house. She was hospitalised soon after she quit the show. The actress had taken to her social media handle and informed fans about her injury.

Pooja Banerjee - Nach Baliye 9