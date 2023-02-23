Dheeraj Dhoopar twins with his son Zayn and family as he poses with them for a PIC

Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Known for his longest stint in Kundali Bhagya, the actor gained immense success and recognition and became one of the most bankable celebrities. Not only his talent but his drool-worthy persona and impeccable fashion sense are also commendable. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to actress Vinny Arora, and the couple embraced parenthood last year when they welcomed their first child, a son into this world. The duo later named him Zayn.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to share a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Be it his dashing picture, love-dipped posts for his wife Vinny, or adorable snaps with his son Zayn. Today, the Sherdil Shergill fame shared a family picture on his Instagram story with the 'Dhoopars'. In this picture, Dheeraj's family is seen twinning and all have donned black outfits. We can also see the actor holding his munchkin Zayn and the little toddler is also wearing black.

Take a look at the PIC here-

Dheeraj Dhoopar's personal life:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to tie the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zayn.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional front:

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgaya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. Along with this, Dheeraj was also in the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10'.

In Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj Dhoopar starred opposite Surbhi Chandna and the show received love from fans. In the show, Surbhi played a single mother who was young and ambitious and wanted to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. She was a single mother to her son, Anmol Shergill whom she had through the IVF technique. On the other hand, Dheeraj essayed the role of Raj, who is playful and fun at all times. Their characters and the show received immense love from the fans. However, after entertaining the masses for four months, Sherdil Shergill went off the air on February 10.