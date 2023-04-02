Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora share a glimpse of their happy Sunday, drop adorable PICS with son Zayn

Dheeraj Dhoopar is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Known for his longest stint in Kundali Bhagya, the actor gained immense success and recognition and became one of the most bankable celebrities. Not only his talent but his drool-worthy persona and impeccable fashion sense are also commendable. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to actress Vinny Arora, and the couple embraced parenthood last year when they welcomed their first child, a son into this world. The duo later named him Zayn.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's new PIC:

Dheeraj Dhoopar has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to share a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Be it his dashing picture, love-dipped posts for his wife Vinny Arora, or adorable snaps with his son Zayn. Today, the Sherdil Shergill fame shared several pictures with Vinny and Zayn and gave a glimpse of his Sunday errands. We also see Anupamaa actor Adhik Mehta posing along with the Dhoopars in these pictures. Sharing these PICS, Dheeraj captioned, "Sunday done right."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Celebs react:

Several celebs have dropped adorable comments for Zayn on Dheeraj's post. Shiny Doshi wrote, "Look at that lil boy cutest," Daisy Shah wrote, "Laddu," Kanika Mann commented, "Awww Meri hone wali beti ka rishta bhej ri hu," Aneri Vajani wrote, "Awwiieeeeee," Ridhi Dogra commented, "Sooooo cutteeeeeeeeeeee" and so on the comments continued.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's personal life:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to tie the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zayn.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional front:

Dheeraj was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. Along with this, Dheeraj was also in the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10'.

