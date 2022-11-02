Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora to Sanaya Irani- Mohit Sehgal: 10 couples who fell in love while shooting together

The entertainment industry never fails to dish out major couple goals by showcasing dreamy love tales. Celebs put their best efforts to make every scene look realistic and appealing. With a soothing soundtrack, opulent sets, and cheesy dance steps, the chemistry sometimes lives from reel to real. In the telly industry, the actors spend most of their time together due to which their reel-life bonding drastically changes to real-life bonding. However, for some cupid struck quickly, while for others it took a lot of time. It has often happened in the history of entertainment that two co-stars fell in love with each other in real life and then promised forever. So today, we bring you the top couples who became reel to real-life partners. Look at 10 celeb couples who fell in love while shooting and are now happily married:

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to make their bond forever with marriage. They then tied the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child a baby boy, and named him Zayn.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Speaking about the duo's love tale, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together for the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. In 2022, Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, baby Lianna on April 3, and since then, they are enjoying every bit of parenthood with their princess. On August 16, 2022, Debina took to her Instagram account to make another exciting announcement that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again.

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were a part of the hit youth based show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They played each other's love interests, and their on-screen romance turned into an off-screen one within a short span. The duo announced their relationship on 19 November 2010, the last day of the Miley Jab Hum Tum's shoot. In December 2015, Sanaya and Mohit exchanged rings, and on 25 January 2016, the two tied the marital knot and promised forever. Mohit and Sanaya have a massive fan following on their respective Instagram handles and netizens adore their chemistry.

Divyanka Tripathi -Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya is the most cherished pair in the showbiz industry. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other during their stint. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and became good friends. In 2010, they started dating, and on 16 December 2016, the couple tied the knot. In March 2021, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on 27 August 2021, the couple became parents to a boy and named him Nirvair.

Neha Saxena-Shakti Arora

Neha Saxena and Shakti Arora are also well-known celeb couple in the showbiz world. The duo was in a long-term relationship and then got married on 6 April 2018.

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta began dating during their stint in the hit show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. After dating for a long time, the couple tied the knot in December 2013. The two have been the most popular couple in the entertainment world and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their beautiful chemistry.

Sharad Kelkar-Keerti Gaekwad

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad are another celeb couple who are loved by the audience. Sharad and Keerti met during their stint in the popular hit show Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. After dating for some time, the couple then got married on 3 June 2005.

Sanjeev Seth-Lataa Saberwal

Sanjeev Seth and Lataa Saberwal are among the most loved couples in the telly industry. Sanjeev and Lataa met on the sets of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo fell in love while shooting for the show and then tied the knot in 2010. They have one son Aarav Seth who was born in May 2013.

Hiten Tejwani–Gauri Pradhan

Another popular couple are Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan. The couple met on the sets of the hit show Kutumb and fell head over heels in love with each other. Hiten and Gauri then tied the knot on 29 April 2004. They became parents to twins son Nevaan and daughter Katya on 11 November 2009.

