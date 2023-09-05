Abhishek Malhan's fame soared following his remarkable journey as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, driven by his strategic gameplay and growing fan base. Throughout the show, his dedication and progress have been evident from the very beginning. In Dimple Malhan’s recent vlog, Abhishek candidly addressed the circulating rumors regarding his possession of Elvish Yadav's expensive jacket.

Did Abhishek Malhan keep Elvish Yadav's 1.6 lakh rupees jacket?

In a recent vlog, renowned YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, humorously addressed the viral news surrounding an expensive jacket allegedly worth 1 lakh 60,000 rupees.

He playfully shared the truth, revealing the jacket to his viewers, and quipped, “Yeh jo jacket hai, yeh vali actually humari nahi hai. Yeh humare manager sahab (Elvish Yadav) ki hai, matlab hum log nahi pehnte itne mehnge kapde. Ek lakh saath haazar m toh mai apne liye pure saal bhar ke kapde le leta hu. (This jacket here, it's not actually mine. It belongs to our manager, Elvish Yadav. I mean, we don't wear such expensive clothes. With 1 lakh and 60,000, I could buy a year's worth of clothes for myself.)”

He went on to acknowledge the jacket's hefty price tag, stating, “Haan yaar yeh jacket jo hai yeh kaafi mehngi hai. Ek lakh iksath, baasath haazar ki jacket hai manager sahab ki. Or mai yeh vapis nahi karne vala. (Yeah, this jacket is quite expensive. It's a 1.6 lakh jacket, belonging to our manager. And I'm not returning it.)”

Abhishek's lighthearted approach cleared up the rumors, highlighting the humorous side of the situation.

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a multifaceted Indian talent, known as a content creator, entrepreneur, rapper, and singer. His journey began in 2019 when he started his YouTube channel, and he quickly rose to prominence by crafting engaging and humorous videos that spanned various genres, including challenges, gaming, and pranks. His content often mirrors real-life situations, making it relatable and entertaining.

Abhishek Malhan's infectious enthusiasm and unwavering commitment soon garnered widespread attention, propelling him into the spotlight as a contestant in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. During his time on the show, he found himself at the center of a few controversies, such as Pooja Bhatt labeling him a self-proclaimed winner and his comments about Elvish Yadav being an undeserving wildcard entry for the trophy.

Despite the controversies, Malhan and Yadav managed to leave the show on good terms. Abhishek achieved the position of the first runner-up, while Elvish made history as the first wildcard winner in the show's history.

