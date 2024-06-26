Did Abhishek Malhan take a dig at Elvish Yadav’s arrest with his comment on Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s post?

Elvish Yadav, who can be safely referred to as the controversy’s child, recently locked horns with his fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan. The two never stop garnering attention for their constant fights between the fan clubs or the verbal spats and indirect jibes.

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Elvish uploaded a video suggesting names that should appear this season, and he took Abhishek’s brother Nischay’s name. He mentioned that he should be there to race for the runner-up position. This statement got a reaction from Abhishek, who took a dig at his recent arrest.

Elvish Yadav roasts Abhishek Malhan’s brother

In the video, Elvish Yadav starts by praising the new host of the show, “most young, handsome, and the coolest, Anil Kapoor." Then he goes on to say the speculative contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3. First, he names YouTuber Carry Minati and says he has been thinking the YouTuber’s roast will irk the host or it might make him win the show. He quickly adds, “Sab Elvish Yadav nahi hote (Not everyone is Elvish Yadav).”

Next, he says that he feels the next contestant should be Nischay and adds, “Kyunki Malhan family se koi ek har saal Bigg Boss main jana chahiye runner-up position ke liye. Koi toh ho, haan Abhishek bhai? (Because somebody from the Malhan family should be there every season to become the runner-up. Right, Abhishek brother?)”

Watch Elvish Yadav’s video here:

Lastly, he added YouTuber Techno Bhai should be the third contestant.

Abhishek Malhan reacts

Elvish’s statement bothered Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. He commented, “Areey elvish bhai nischay govt se award jeeeta tha , apko govt se kya mila tha (laughter and handcuff emoji)” With the handcuff emoji, Abhishek took a dig at Elvish’s legal conflicts.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was arrested in March 2024 and was granted bail after he spent more than five days in a high-security prison.

Their exchange caught the netizens' attention na like every time, their fans are divided. While Abhishek's fans supported him and said he won the hearts of millions with his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans of Elvish agreed with him.

