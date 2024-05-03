Abhishek Malhan stepped into the entertainment industry by participating in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. By expressing his unfiltered opinion and enthusiastically playing all tasks, Abhishek became a fan's favorite celebrity.

Even after the show, the social media star has never hesitated to express his opinions. He often manages to make jaws drop with his sarcasm and continues to do so.

Abhishek Malhan trolls few YouTubers:

A few minutes back, Abhishek Malhan took to his social media handle and shared a video trolling a few YouTubers for renting expensive bikes and cars. Along with his friend, Abhishek enacted how few YouTubers struggle after using rental cars and bikes.

He wrote, "6 machine bhaade ki gaadi chalane ke baad YouTubers." In the caption of this post, he wrote, "Based on Real story."

Watch Abhishek Malhan's video here-

Did Abhishek Malhan troll Elvish Yadav?

In an interaction with Aaj Tak, when the host questioned them about Elvish Yadav’s sources of income, his father revealed that his primary sources of income were his YouTube channel and selling merchandise online.

When asked about Elvish's expensive car purchases, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's father shockingly revealed, "He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portray them as his own new cars." In September, in his vlog, Elvvish also mentioned acquiring a flat in Dubai worth INR 8 crore. His father denied his son's ownership of any properties or land.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, the two were seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as participants. While Elvish entered as a wild card contestant, Abhishek was a part of the show since its inception. Elvish lifted the trophy of the season, whereas Abhishek was announced as the first runner-up. Abhishek and Elvish even appeared together on Temptation Island as guests.

Post stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan starred in several music videos with Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and more.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Do influencers steal the spotlight or bring fresh talent to TV shows?