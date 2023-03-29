Did Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri took a dig at Priyanka Choudhary's BB journey? Duo says 'She is channel face'

The power couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo was recently in the news when they embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage on December 3, 2022. Both Apurva and Shilpa were a part of numerous shows and even participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 as a couple. Recently, in one of their vlogs, the couple opened up about their journey in the Bigg Boss house and also talked about the favouritism in the show.

Apurva and Shilpa talk about Priyanka Choudhary

In one of their vlogs, Apurva and Shilpa opened up about their Bigg Boss 7 journey and said that, “We have done many reality shows but Bigg Boss 7 was not joyous at all. It was not one of our favourites. We aren’t Big Boss prototype. We have learnt a lot specially how not to go crazy even after reaching the breaking point. We came out with flying colours.” Moreover, talking about the favorutisim in the show, Shilpa was quoted saying, “Bigg Boss is not scripted but everyone is aware and knows that if I want to be the ‘THE’ person then what is needed to be done. They have prerequisites – react karo, content do, fight, give your point of view, be assertive. If the personality is not like that, then what to do.”

However, Apurva disagreed on the same and said, “It is scripted. The channel knows who will react and how. And that’s why people have started predicting in recent seasons. And the makers at the end, kind of forcefully have to turn tables and surprise all with the winner’s name. We saw it in the recent season too else everyone would have said, ‘She is channel face so she became the winner’. So the show is scripted to a certain extent.” Is Apurva talking about Priyanka Choudhary?

Work Front

On the professional front, Shilpa Saklani is best known for featuring in two of the most popular shows of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Currently, she is playing her stint in the fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Apurva, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes. He appeared in TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, and Saubhagyalaxmi. Both of them have also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apurva Agnihotri’s wife Shilpa drops truth bombs about Bigg Boss, says 'People go for therapy after the show'