Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's personal lives have always left their fans intrigued. The duo worked together on the Sony TV show Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka and developed a good bond with each other. Towards the end of the show, there were rumors of their love affair. And now, after months of the show's closure, there has been a strong buzz that the couple is in a serious relationship and might get engaged soon.

While their fans were rejoicing to learn the same, Shivangi seemed to have reacted to the news with a cryptic post, calling it all a 'rumor'.

Shivangi Joshi's cryptic post addressing rumors

While fans waited eagerly for confirmation or reaction to the engagement news from the couple in question, Shivangi Joshi posted a cryptic post on social media, which can be assumed to be aimed at her love-life rumors.

Shivangi posted a quote that read, "I love Rumors. I always find out Amazing things about myself I never knew." Along with the quote, she shared a laughing emoji.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's Instagram story:

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's relationship rumor

Towards the end of Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, fans speculated that Shivangi and Kushal's bond was becoming stronger. Tandon was on a trip and was away from work. However, apparently, he posted a picture with Joshi from his trip that left the fans intrigued about their love life. The speculations became stronger when he went ahead and deleted the picture. By that time, the fans had already seen the picture, and the news spread like wildfire.

Kushal Tandon's gesture for Shivangi Joshi

There were instances on the sets of the show that also spoke at length about the duo's undercurrent romance. Aradhana Sharma, who played a prominent role in Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, revealed that one fine day, Joshi was craving to eat panipuri, and Kushal Tandon went out of his way to fulfill her wish.

He arranged a pani-puri seller on the sets of the show. Along with Joshi, other members of the cast and crew also relished the delicious Mumbai chaat. This incident also added to the speculation of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's steady relationship.

More about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's professional life

Kushal Tandon rose to fame with his sting in Ek Hazzaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, wherein he played the character of Virat Vadhera in the show. His chemistry with Nia Sharma was quite appreciated. He went ahead to participate in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye. He has also been a part of projects like Beyhadh and Hum, among others.

Shivangi Joshi was a part of Beintehaa and Begusarai. However, she rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. The character made her a household name. After exiting the show, Joshi was seen in shows like Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bekaboo. She was last seen in Barsaatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's past relationships

Kushal Tandon was often linked to his first co-star, Nia Sharma. However, he put the speculations to rest by participating in Nach Baliye with his girlfriend, Elena Boeva. In Bigg Boss 7, he found love with Gauahar Khan, and the duo dated each other for a brief period. He was also linked up with Hum co-actress Riddhima Pandit.

Shivangi Joshi was rumored to be dating her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor Mohsin Khan.

