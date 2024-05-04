Asim Riaz is widely recognized for his stint in Bigg Boss 13, where he garnered the audience’s attention for his strong gameplay and his closeness with Himanshi Khurana. Later, the duo parted ways due to their religious beliefs. After his breakup, he appeared in a music video called Chali Gai.

Amidst the headlines on his personal life and music video launches, Asim has once again sparked curiosity with a recent picture on social media. He took to Instagram to post a picture of him with a mysterious girl.

Asim Riaz's picture with a mystery girl

Just a while ago, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant dropped a picture of him with an unidentified girl, who is leaning on his shoulders while enjoying the serene vibe sitting in front of a mosque. The picture radiated the profound calmness of their relationship. Captioning it, Asim wrote, “Life goes on (with a heart emoji).”

In the picture, while the 30-year-old actor was wearing a black leather jacket with a pair of shorts, the anonymous girl was wearing a beige outfit.

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the picture flooded with speculations on his relationship status. One of the users wrote, “Who's she,” whereas in the next comment, another user wrote, “Is pal ka intjar tha bhut arshe see (have been waiting for this moment).”

However, in the next comment, a fan agreed with Riaz’s decision. As she wrote, “Yes life goes on and this is the right decision done by you instead of wasting years for someone like Asim to move quickly and settle. Age will not wait for anyone with all these things.” Further, she added that she is pretty sure that Himanshi has also done the same thing, as they both are mature. A fan also commented, “Jaldi nikah karlo.”

Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13

Asim Riaz's career skyrocketed with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, where he grabbed attention for his rivalry with late actor Sidharth Shukla and his relationship with Himanshi Khurana, now ex-girlfriend.

In December 2023, the duo announced their breakup and mentioned that it was mutual consent and that the reason behind it was theological. After his break, Asim Riaz appeared in music videos, namely Chali Gai and No Fear.

