Did Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill visit Badrinath with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Raghav Juyal?

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction! The actress' professional life is quite rocking. She recently received a lot of appreciation for her performance in Thank You For Coming. The actress was her candid and fun self during the project promotion. And now, Shehnaaz took some time from her schedule to visit the holy temple of Badrinath. The actress was also seen with rumored boyfriend Raghav Juyal in one of the videos which sparked the discussion about Shehnaaz and Raghav visiting the holy temple together.

Shehnaaz Gill's recent Instagram post from Badrinath

Shehnaaz Gill shared a few glimpses from her visit to Badrinath temple wherein the actress is seen posing with the magnum temple in the background. The actress is wearing a grey monkey cap, a muffler, and a blue jacket.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post from Badrinath

Shehnaaz Gill spotted in a video with Raghav Juyal

While there were speculations of Shehnaaz accompanying Raghav Juyal to Badrinath temple, Shehnaaz's recent Instagram post sort of confirms the buzz. In Raghav's video that went viral on November 7, 2023, a woman hiding her face with a muffler and blue jacket was spotted. People speculated her to be Gill. One should note, that the dress the lady is wearing is identical to the outfit that Shehnaaz wore in her recent post from Badrinath temple.

Take a look at Raghav Juyal's video wherein Shehnaaz Gill is speculated to be seen

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's bond

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill got to know more of each other as they were cast in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As per reports, Gill and Juyal were inseparable on the sets of the movie. However, both Shehnaaz and Raghav have repeatedly denied dating each other and maintained that they are only good friends.

Raghav was late actor Sidharth Shukla's close friend as they were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Sidharth was overwhelmed when Raghav appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth also has been associated with Shehnaaz Gill.